Washington: The United States Federal Reserve has raised its target interest rate once again escalating concerns that the central bank would actually end up slowing down the economy. In the latest hike, the Fed raised the benchmark rate by a 75 basis points in the range of 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent.Also Read - Wall Street Sees Biggest Bloodbath In 2 Yrs After CPI Data

“We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that,” Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. “There isn’t”, he added. Also Read - Indian Share Market Witnesses Worst Week In Over Two Years; Sensex, Nifty End Flat

What’s even more concerning to the US and world markets is that further rate hikes are on cards. The new projections show its policy rate rising to 4.40 per cent by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60 per cent in 2023, the Reuters reported. Also Read - Anticipated Aggressive Rate Hikes by Fed Drive up Recession Concerns

“We want to act aggressively now, and get this job done, and keep at it until its done,” said Powell.

DOLLAR RALLIES ON A TWO-DECADE HIGH

Amid Fed’s announcement and Putin’s mobilisation of more troops for the Ukraine war, the US Dollar has crossed boundaries to reach a two-decade high against major peers on Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose as high as 111.65 for the first time since June 2002. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield reached a fresh 15-year high of 4.132% in Tokyo trading.

“Both the Fed projections and the Russia headlines contributed to the dollar’s strength, which was particularly acute against the euro and other European currencies,” the Reuters quoted Shinichiro Kadota, a senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.