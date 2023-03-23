Home

US Federal Reserve Delivers Quarter Point Rate Hike Amid Global Banking Turmoil

The Fed increased its funds target rate to a range of 4.75-5 percent, a level last seen prior to the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

New Delhi: Refusing to lower guard on a persistently high inflation, the United States Federal Reserve on 22 March 2023 announced a quarter point-hike in interest rates. While hiking the interest rate, the Fed also assured that markets battered by a banking crisis that it has enough firepower to avert a contagion.

In its statement, the US central bank said that the country’s banking system is “sound and resilient”, but the recent developments in the banking sector “are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation”.

