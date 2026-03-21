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US gives 30-day waiver on purchase of Iranian oil; 140 million barrels to enter global market; petrol and diesel prices to remain stable

US gives 30-day waiver on purchase of Iranian oil; 140 million barrels to enter global market; petrol and diesel prices to remain stable

Due to the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, crude oil prices have surged past the $110 mark.

(REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi)

New Delhi: The Trump administration has granted a 30-day waiver on sanctions regarding the purchase of Iranian oil. This waiver applies exclusively to the purchase of Iranian oil tankers currently at sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced this development. According to the Treasury Department’s website, this waiver is valid from March 20 to April 19.

Measure taken to boost oil supplies

This measure has been taken to boost oil supplies in the global market and keep prices under control. Due to the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, crude oil prices have surged past the $110 mark. Prior to the commencement of hostilities on February 28, prices hovered around $70.

Scott Bessent stated that by temporarily opening up this existing supply to the world, approximately 140 million barrels of oil will rapidly flow into the global market. This will enhance energy availability worldwide and help alleviate the temporary pressure currently weighing on supply.

Sanctions on purchase of Russian oil lifted for the second time

On Thursday, the Trump administration issued a new “General License” authorizing the sale of oil from Russian tankers that had already been loaded by March 12. According to the US Treasury Department, this waiver will remain in effect until April 11, 2026.

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The new license replaces the previous 30-day “sanctions waiver” issued on March 12. The earlier license lacked certain technical clarity. Under the new license, North Korea, Cuba, and Crimea have been explicitly excluded from this exemption.

Oil prices had soared to $120 amidst conflict

Due to escalating tensions between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, the international crude oil market has witnessed significant price volatility over recent times. As of today, Brent crude is trading at $112 per barrel. Recently, it had reached as high as $120 per barrel.

The primary reason for the surge in oil prices is the closure of the ‘Strait of Hormuz.’ This is a waterway approximately 167 kilometers long that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Due to the conflict involving Iran, this route is no longer safe. Given the prevailing risks, no oil tankers are currently passing through the area.

Approximately 20% of the world’s total petroleum supply passes through this strait. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait also rely on this route for their exports. India imports 50% of its crude oil requirements and 54% of its LNG through this very route. Iran itself utilizes this route for its own exports.

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