US H1B Visa Cap Reached For 2024; Next Step For ‘Non-Selected’ Indians And Alternate Visa Options

The USCIS stated that it has received a sufficient number of petitions to meet both the regular cap of 65,000 and the US advanced degree exemption, commonly known as the master’s cap, set at 20,000.

New Delhi: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday announced that it has hit the required number of petitions to meet the mandate for the H-1B visa program for the fiscal year 2024. The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the country for a specific period of time.

An estimated 75 per cent of the H-1B visa granted in a year are known to go to workers from India, hired by some of the largest US tech giant such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook as well as IT services behemoths like Infosys, TCS and Wipro.

In a statement on Wednesday, the USCIS said it will send notices to registrants who were not selected for the visa programme, through their online accounts over the next few days. However, the the federal agency said it will continue to accept and process petitions exempt from the cap. “Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2024 H-1B cap,” the USCIS said.

What happens if you did not get your US H-1B visa for 2024?

For those who submitted registrations but were not selected, the USCIS will issue non-selection notices through online accounts.

The status will indicate ‘Not Selected,’ rendering them ineligible to file an H-1B cap petition for this registration.

However, the USCIS will continue to accept and process petitions exempt from the cap, including those for current H-1B workers who still retain their cap number.

These petitions serve various purposes such as extending stay duration, changing employment terms, facilitating employer changes, and allowing concurrent work in additional H-1B positions.

The USCIS emphasised, “We will send non-selection notices to registrants through their online accounts over the next few days.”

The annual regular cap for the H-1B category is set at 65,000, with an additional 6,800 reserved for the H-1B1 program under the US-Chile and US-Singapore free trade agreements.

Alternatives to H-1B Visa

Optional or Curricular Practical Training (OPT/CPT): Graduates of US post-secondary institutions can explore a 12-month period of Optional Practical Training, extendable for STEM graduates. Current students may qualify for employment authorization through Curricular Practical Training.

Work Visas based on nationality: Depending on your citizenship, explore specific work visas. TN Visas for professionals from Mexico and Canada, H-1B1 visas for citizens of Chile and Singapore, and E-3 visas for Australians in specialty occupations.

E-1 and E-2 Visas for Traders & Investors: Nationals of qualifying treaty countries can consider E-1 visas for substantial trade and E-2 visas for substantial capital investment in a US enterprise.

L-1 Visas for Business Expansion: The L-1 visa facilitates business expansion by allowing qualified executives, managers, or specialized professionals to establish and work in a new US office.

O-1 Visas for Extraordinary Ability or Achievement: Designed for individuals with extraordinary abilities, O-1 visas cover fields such as sciences, arts, education, business, athletics, or entertainment.

Family Sponsorship: Explore immigration status through a qualifying relationship with a US citizen or permanent resident. Family sponsorship is an option for parents, spouses, children, or fiancé(e)s.

Employment-Based Green Cards: Consider an immigrant petition for permanent residency filed by an employer or through self-petitioning. Employer sponsorship often requires US Department of Labor certification.

H-1B Visa Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the H1B visa, you will need:

A valid job offer from a U.S. employer for a role that requires specialty knowledge

Proof of a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in that field

Your employer must show that there is a lack of qualified U.S. applicants for the role

How Much Does the H-1B Visa Cost?

The cost to register for the H-1B lottery is USD 10 (Rs 830). If the applicant is selected for an H-1B visa, the employer will then have to pay USD 460 (Nearly Rs. 40,000) to file Form I-129 (Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker). Beyond that, the costs can vary, depending on the size of the company, costs to expedite the application, whether or not the H-1B applicant is changing employers, and attorney fees.

