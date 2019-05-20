San Francisco: US internet giant Google has decided to cut ties with China’s Huawei which Washington considers a national security threat. Therefore Huawei smartphone users will no longer have access to Google’s proprietary services such as the G-mail and Google Maps apps, stated a report.

Besides, reports claimed that many US chipmakers which were providing vital hardware for Huawei’s smartphones have stopped supplying them to the Chinese firm.

US President Donald Trump has announced, in the midst of a trade war with Beijing, that US companies dealing in telecommunications trade with foreign companies would close their deals due to a foreign threat to the American national security. In fact, the US Commerce Department has listed Huawei under the list of firms that American companies can only trade with if authorities grant permission.

Considering the ban, a Google spokesperson reportedly said, “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications.” Google’s official @Android account tweeted, “We assure you while we are complying with all US gov’t requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.”

Due to the ban, Google cannot directly transfer certain services to Huawei which are not publicly available including its hardware, software and technical services. Huawei can only use the open source version of Android.

Meanwhile, Huawei said it would “continue to provide security updates and after-sales services” to all existing smartphones and tablets globally, including those not yet sold.

Huawei is a rapidly expanding leader in 5G technology, and currently has the most advanced and cheapest 5G capacities in the world. Its smartphones outsold Apple’s iPhones in the first quarter of this year, seizing the California company’s second-place spot in a tightening smartphone market dominated by Samsung. But the Chinese firm remains dependent on foreign suppliers.

