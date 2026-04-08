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US-Iran ceasefire: Masterstroke by Modi government as centre introduces new LPG allocation formula, consumers to benefit from...

US-Iran ceasefire: Masterstroke by Modi government as centre introduces new LPG allocation formula, consumers to benefit from…

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and ceasefire developments in the Middle East, the Modi government has rolled out a revised LPG allocation formula.

New LPG policy by Modi government (Representational AI image)

US-Iran ceasefire: In a big decision amid rising tensions in the Middle East and reports of ceasefire between the US, Iran and Israel, the central government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday introduced a new formula for LPG allocation aimed at supporting critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing and agriculture. Here are all the details you need to know about the new formula for LPG allocation launched by the Modi government.

What is the revised LPG policy launched by Modi government?

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the revised LPG policy of the central government will ensure bulk LPG supply to a wide range of industries, including pharma, food, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, ceramics, glass and aerosols, a report by IANS news agency said.

Which sectors will benefit from revised LPG policy of central government?

These sectors are considered essential for the country’s economic stability and supply chains. Under the new formula, industries will receive up to 70 per cent of their LPG consumption levels recorded before March 2026. However, the overall allocation has been capped at 0.2 thousand metric tonnes per day for the entire sector.

The government has clarified that priority will be given to factories where LPG cannot be replaced by natural gas. In such cases, these units will receive LPG supply first to ensure uninterrupted production.

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How can industries apply for piped natural gas (PNG) connections?

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, industries are required to register with oil marketing companies and seek piped natural gas (PNG) connections through city gas distribution firms. However, this mandate has been eased for units where LPG is a critical input in the manufacturing process and cannot be replaced.

The Centre has already distributed 70% of packaged non-domestic LPG among states. A further 10% allocation will be provided to those states that undertake reforms promoting PNG adoption, the IANS report said. Additionally, the government has urged states to take three major actions: share the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order 2026 with all departments, make prompt use of the reform-linked LPG allocation benefits, and introduce policies related to compressed biogas at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies)

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