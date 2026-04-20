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US-Iran conflict leads to supply disruption, slowdown, oil and gas shortage; Fears of economic recession loom large

US-Iran conflict leads to supply disruption, slowdown, oil and gas shortage; Fears of economic recession loom large

Even if a peace agreement is reached soon, the repercussions across this entire region are expected to persist for a considerable period.

Air traffic within the Asia-Pacific region has plummeted by as much as one-third.

New Delhi: The conflict that began in Iran on February 28 is impacting the Asia-Pacific region far more rapidly and profoundly than initially anticipated. While it was initially assumed that the effects of oil and gas shortages would manifest gradually, the reality is that the economies and daily lives of many nations have suffered a sudden and severe shock.

Rising Food Prices; Shortage of Essentials

Even if a peace agreement is reached soon, the repercussions across this entire region are expected to persist for a considerable period. In the coming months, the region may witness flight cancellations, rising food prices, factory shutdowns, delays in the supply of goods, and shortages of everyday essentials in local markets. This includes items such as plastic bags, instant noodles, vaccines, syringes, lipsticks, microchips, and sportswear.

Experts warn that if trade routes through the Middle East remain disrupted for a few more weeks, conditions in several countries could deteriorate, potentially leading to civil unrest and economic recession. Many companies are teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, while governments are incurring massive debts in an effort to keep inflation under control. According to United Nations estimates, hundreds of thousands of people across Asia could be pushed into poverty by the end of the year.

Threat of Economic Crisis

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is slowing down across almost all regions, largely because approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply has been effectively removed from the market. The disruption in oil and gas supplies from the Middle East has severely shaken supply chains throughout Asia.

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The Asia-Pacific region has borne the brunt of this impact primarily because it is heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil and gas; furthermore, the economies within this region are deeply interconnected, and the area was already grappling with high energy demand amidst dwindling supply. Even if the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz were to be resolved as early as tomorrow, it could still take years for oil and gas supplies to return to their previous levels.

Transport Sector in Crisis; Supply Chains at Risk

Airlines operating routes through the Middle East promptly suspended flights to major hubs such as Dubai. With jet fuel prices nearly doubling and supplies becoming precarious, airlines were forced to discontinue numerous routes. Many carriers—including Qantas, Air New Zealand, Lion Air, VietJet, AirAsia, Air India, and Cathay Pacific—have scaled back their services. Malaysia’s Batik Air, for instance, has cut its flight schedule by 35% in a desperate bid to stave off bankruptcy.

According to experts, air traffic in the Asia-Pacific region has plummeted by one-third. Smaller airlines are incurring losses amounting to tens of millions each week, and many now stand on the brink of insolvency.

(With agency inputs)

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