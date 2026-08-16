US makes major decision on H-1B visas: These forms to be rejected starting September 15; here’s what the new rules say

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced changes to two key visa-related forms. These changes will take effect on September 15, 2026. Applications submitted using older versions of the forms after this date may be rejected. Under the new rule, the updated versions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 must be used.

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New Delhi: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced changes to two key visa-related forms. These changes will take effect on September 15, 2026. Applications submitted using older versions of the forms after this date may be rejected. Under the new rule, the updated versions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 must be used. This change is particularly relevant for H-1B visa holders residing in the U.S., students, their families, and other non-immigrant visa holders.

What Will Change in Form I-539?

Form I-539 is used to extend or change non-immigrant visa status while in the United States. For instance, H-4 spouses and children of H-1B holders may use this form in certain situations. However, H-1B employees generally do not use Form I-539 to extend or change their own H-1B status; in such cases, the employer typically files Form I-129. Therefore, applicants must select the correct form based on their specific visa category.

What Is Form I-765 Used For?

Form I-765 is used to obtain authorisation to work in the United States. This application allows individuals to apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). H-1B employees generally do not use Form I-765 for their H-1B work authorisation. However, eligible H-4 spouses can apply for an EAD using this form. Certain students studying in the U.S. and individuals in other categories may also use this form depending on their specific status.

Understanding the Dates for Old and New Versions

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the new version of Form I-539 will bear the date of September 15, 2026. This will replace the older version dated August 28, 2024. Similarly, the new version of Form I-765, dated September 15, 2026, will replace the older version dated August 21, 2025. Older versions of the form submitted before September 15 may be accepted; however, submitting an older version on or after September 15 could lead to rejection. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention to the submission date.

No Grace Period Under the New Rule

The most important aspect of this change is that Citizenship and Immigration Services has not provided any additional grace period. This means that if an application is submitted using an old form after September 15, there will be no opportunity to submit the new form later. The agency has stated that it will release samples of the new forms and instructions in advance so that people can understand the changes. However, the new form (dated September 15, 2026) should not be filed before September 15. H-1B holders, students, and other visa holders must verify the new version of the form before submitting their applications.