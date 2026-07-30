US Market Crash: Donald Trump’s close ally takes big decision, triggers widespread sell-off across US markets | Deets inside

Major US indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500, all posted steep losses in the aftermath of the Fed's announcement.

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US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: The US stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off after a decision by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, who is widely regarded as a close ally of President Donald Trump. Following its two-day policy meeting on July 29, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent–3.75 percent, leaving rates on hold once again. Investors had been hoping for a rate cut, and the decision triggered a broad market downturn.

Major US indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500, all posted steep losses in the aftermath of the Fed’s announcement.

Here are some of the key details:

The US Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive policy meeting.

Inflation in the United States has remained above the Fed’s 2 percent target for more than five years.

According to reports, three officials present at the meeting had proposed a 0.25 percentage point rate hike to curb inflation.

As announced by the Fed Chair, the US policy rate was left unchanged.

In recent days, the US President had advocated for lower interest rates, saying that borrowing costs in the country should be the lowest.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, coupled with concerns over persistent inflation, had an immediate impact on Wall Street, triggering a sharp sell-off in US equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 51,594, down 1,153 points (2.19 percent).

The NASDAQ Composite fell 434 points (1.74 percent) to end the session at 24,443.

The S&P 500 declined 112 points (1.52 percent), closing at 7,316.

US Dollar Also Under Pressure

Following the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, not only did US stock markets witness a broad-based sell-off, but chip stocks also came under pressure amid escalating Middle East tensions and a sharp rise in bond yields. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index weakened for the second consecutive day, closing below the 101 mark. The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond climbed above 5.2 percent, reaching its highest level since 2007.