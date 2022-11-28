US Opens Visa Appointment Slots For B1, B2 Applicants In THESE Cities. Details Inside

Good news for US B1 and B2 visa applicants as the country opens up slots in these countries.

US Visa, latest update: US visa application have never been easy to crack and with time, the hassle has only increased with as many as 200-300 long waiting periods. This comes as a good news for B1 and B2 visa applicants as the US embassy in India announced that it has waived some slots in this category on Monday.

“Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We’ve opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel,” the US Embassy in India tweeted.

At present, the wait time for an appointment for B1, B2 interview waiver appointments is about 233 days in Delhi, 297 in Mumbai and 171 days in Chennai, according to a report by Economics Times.

In terms of eligibility criteria, the ones who wish to renew any visa, including B1-B2, within 48 months of expiration will be eligible to opt for the interview waiver option.

In abide to get the process of granting visa faster, US is sending drop box cases abroad for adjudication and are hiring temporary staffers too.