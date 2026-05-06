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US petrol prices surge rapidly for first time since 2022 as ceasefire talks fail; know whats happening amid West Asia tensions

US petrol prices surge rapidly for first time since 2022 as ceasefire talks fail; know what’s happening amid West Asia tensions

US petrol prices cross USD 4.50 per gallon for the first time since 2022 amid West Asia tensions. Scroll down for details.

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West Asia tensions: The prices of gasoline in the United States have crossed the mark of USD 4.5 per gallon for the first time since 2022. This comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia have still not stopped, causing disruptions in the global oil market. As per the data from GasBuddy, the average retail price of gasoline in the US reached over USD 4.52 for every gallon. This development was reported on Wednesday.

Why are the prices rising?

The prices are rising sharply due to the ongoing tensions, which involve Iran, Israel, and the United States. The emerging tensions have created great fears of disruptions across the supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the most important oil routes globally. The prices of crude oil have also increased due to the developments in the last few weeks.

Also Read: Donald Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ after IRGC issues open threat to ships, says ‘use only one route through Strait of Hormuz’

Is the political pressure rising on Trump?

The rise in fuel prices has now reportedly become a major political issue for US President Donald Trump and Republicans before the upcoming midterm elections. In addition, the high prices during the summer season have greatly affected the public sentiment, along with the rise of pressure on the government, as the cost of living is also rising.

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Growing concerns about supplies

The situation has become worse because of the refinery problems in the United States. Alongside this, the outage at BP’s large refinery in Indiana, of a temporary nature, led to the tightening of fuel supply in the Midwest, which has further added more pressure on prices. In addition, gasoline inventories have now decreased greatly, reaching their lowest since December, as per the data of the Energy Information Administration.

Also Read: China, Iran hold high-level talks on opening Hormuz ahead of Trump’s visit to Beijing; here’s what we know

Effect on the oil markets

The oil markets are now undergoing serious transformations. It’s because the investors are now reacting to the developments in West Asia and the uncertainties surrounding the actions for the ceasefire. When the prices of US West Texas intermediate crude were trading around USD 102 per barrel on Wednesday, Brent crude oil was around USD 110 per barrel. This happened after a volatile session.

As the demand for oil supplies may rise due to summer travel, the US may continue to face high fuel prices in the weeks to come.

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