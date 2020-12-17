Mumbai: The US has put India on its “monitoring list” of currency manipulating countries for the third time. This came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made relentless dollar purchase, leading to forex reserves rising by $100 billion this fiscal. Along with India, Taiwan, Thailand Vietnam and Switzerland were also branded as currency manipulators. Also Read - China Urges Strengthening US Ties After Biden's Electoral College Vote

What does it mean for India and the economy? Also Read - Russia's Vladimir Putin Finally Congratulates Joe Biden for Winning US Presidential Election

Notably, India was removed from the watch list last year. With the tag back on, bankers now believe that it could lead to the rupee appreciating as the RBI is likely to step back from its dollar purchases, a report by TOI said on Thursday. For the economy, a stronger rupee would partially offset the impact of rising oil prices on imports, the leading daily stated further in the report. Also Read - India November Retail inflation At 6.93 Percent Versus 7.61 Percent in October

No trade restrictions come with the tag.

Further, the central bank is also expected to increase diversification of its reserves.

What does ‘monitoring list’ report say?

The ‘currency-manipulating countries’ report noted, “Based on Reserve Bank of India’s regularly published intervention data, India’s net purchases of foreign exchange accelerated notably in the second half of 2019, and following sales during the initial onset of the pandemic, India sustained net purchases for much of the first half of 2020.”

This pushed net purchases of foreign exchange to USD 64 billion, or 2.4 per cent of GDP, over the four quarters through June 2020.

“Treasury continues to welcome India’s long-standing transparency in publishing foreign exchange purchases and sales,” the report said, adding that it encourages the authorities to limit foreign exchange intervention to periods of excessive volatility, while allowing the rupee to adjust based on economic fundamentals.

“By further opening the economy to foreign investors, India can also support economic recovery and bolster long-term growth,” said the report.

According to the Treasury, India’s economy contracted sharply in the first half of 2020 due to the collapse in domestic demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities responded with modest direct fiscal support of around two per cent of GDP and substantial monetary easing.

India’s deep domestic demand contraction and slower recovery relative to its key trading partners contributed to the economy’s first four-quarter current account surplus since 2004 (0.4 per cent of GDP over the year to June 2020).

India for several years has maintained a significant bilateral goods trade surplus with the United States, which totalled USD 22 billion in the four quarters through June 2020, it said.

The Treasury said that India has been exemplary in publishing its foreign exchange market intervention, publishing monthly spot purchases and sales and net forward activity with a two-month lag. The RBI states that the value of the rupee is broadly market-determined, with intervention used only to curb undue volatility in the exchange rate.

(With agency inputs)