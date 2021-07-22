New Delhi: The US has claimed that India “remains a challenging place” to do business. The Washington has urged the central government to foster an attractive and reliable investment climate by reducing barriers to investment and minimizing the bureaucratic hurdles, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Sumit Nagal to Face Denis Istomin in Singles 1st Round, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina Takes on Ukranian Pair in Women's Doubles
India US Business Relations
- “New protectionist measures, including increased tariffs, procurement rules that limit competitive choices, sanitary and phytosanitary measures not based on science, and Indian-specific standards not aligned with international standards, effectively closed off producers from global supply chains and restricted the expansion in bilateral trade,” the US report said, according to PTI.
- The State Department also said that in response to the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting national lockdown, India enacted extensive social welfare and economic stimulus programmes and increased spending on infrastructure and public health, the PTI report says.
- “The government also adopted production linked incentives to promote manufacturing in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, electronics and other sectors. These measures helped India recover from an approximately eight per cent fall in GDP between April 2020 and March 2021, with positive growth returning by January 2021,” the US report said, according to PTI.
- Noting that the central government in India continued to actively court foreign investment, the report said that in the wake of COVID-19, India enacted ambitious structural economic reforms, including new labour codes and landmark agricultural sector reforms, that should help attract private and foreign direct investment, the PTI report says.