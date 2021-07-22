New Delhi: The US has claimed that India “remains a challenging place” to do business. The Washington has urged the central government to foster an attractive and reliable investment climate by reducing barriers to investment and minimizing the bureaucratic hurdles, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Sumit Nagal to Face Denis Istomin in Singles 1st Round, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina Takes on Ukranian Pair in Women's Doubles

In a report '2021 Investment Climate Statements: India' released on Wednesday, the US State Department said that India "remains a challenging place to do business".

India US Business Relations