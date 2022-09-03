New Delhi: The US State Department has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31. The US embassy, in its latest update, said the new authorisation applies to travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence.Also Read - Good News Travellers! THIS Country Introduces 5-Year Multiple Entry Tourist Visa Scheme. Deets Here

US waves off in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants from India