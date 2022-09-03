New Delhi: The US State Department has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31. The US embassy, in its latest update, said the new authorisation applies to travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence.Also Read - Good News Travellers! THIS Country Introduces 5-Year Multiple Entry Tourist Visa Scheme. Deets Here
US waves off in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants from India
- This authorization does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants. Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for interview waiver.
- Under this authority, consular officers have discretion to waive the visa interview requirement for individual petition-based H-1, H-3, H-4, L, O, P, and Q applicants who were previously issued any type of visa, and who have never been refused a visa unless such refusal was overcome or waived, and who have no apparent ineligibility or potential ineligibility; or first-time individual petition-based H-1, H-3, H-4, L, O, P, and Q who are citizens or nationals of a country that participates in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), provided they have no apparent ineligibility or potential ineligibility and have previously traveled to the United States using an authorization obtained via the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) .
- “The consular sections across India are now accepting a limited number of drop box applications for renewals of H, L, C1/D, O, I, F, M, and J visas at our Visa Application Centers. Applicants need to visit the official website—-usembassy.gov—to determine whether they are eligible for drop box processing and schedule an appointment for document drop-off,” the US embassy said.
- In addition, the US has also extended previously approved policies to waive the visa interview for certain students, professors, research scholars, short-term scholars, or specialists (F, M, and academic J visa applicants) through the end of 2022.