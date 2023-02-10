Home

US Visa Application Update: Big Relief In Store For H1-B Holders, To Benefit Several Indian Techies Too | All Details Here

H1-B visa holders have to go through lots of hassle to get their visas renewed but with this pilot process, there could be a sigh of relief for many.

There have been growing concerns in India over the long waiting period for first time visa applicants, especially for those applying under B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories.

US Visa Latest news: US has planned to resume its process of domestic visa revalidation that will benefit thousands of foreign tech workers, particularly from India. It will be on pilot basis that will be applicable to certain visa holders only like L1 and H-1B and is due later this year. This pilot project when fully implemented will benefit professionals to get the stamping done with the US.

In a time when the waiting time for US visa application is as long as almost 800 days in some places, this new initiative is a like a big relief specially for H1-B holders. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Relief For H1-B Visa Holders

Until 2004, certain categories of non-immigrant visas, particularly the H-1B, could be renewed or stamped inside the US. After that, for the renewal of these visas, in particular, those on H-1B, the foreign tech workers have to go out of the country, mostly to their own country to get the H-1B extension stamped on their passport.

But this might change with this pilot process. “We are working in earnest on plans to restart this service for certain petition-based NIV categories, and we hope to have a pilot up and running later this year. This would eliminate the need for these applicants to travel abroad to renew visas,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The State Department facilitated domestic visa revalidation until 2004 for applicants who were physically present in the US and renewing a visa in certain petition-based nonimmigrant visa (NIV) categories, the official said.

“We cannot comment on how many visa holders would be initially eligible, but the pilot would begin with a small number of cases before scaling over the following 1-2 years,” said the State Department.

For all the H-1B visa holders, when their visa is renewed, they need to get their passports stamped with renewal dates. This is required if they wish to travel outside of the US and re-enter the US. As of now, H-1B visa restamping is not allowed within the US. Restamping can only be done at any US consulate.

The much-sought-after H-1B visas are issued for three years at a time. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

People have to wait months or years for H1-B visa stamping or sometimes they get no response after submitting all documents and get stuck for over 2 years in their home country. While their families are waiting in the US for him/her to come back, the presidential commission had argued in one of its meetings last year.

Moved by a commission member, Ajay Jain Bhutoria from Silicon Valley, the presidential commission recommended that H1-B and L visas be allowed for restamping in the US by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It urged the USCIS to establish a separate department or unit to handle restamping of renewed H1-B and L visas within the US.

