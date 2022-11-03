Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to remove the 20 per cent export tax on the state’s famed Gobindobhog rice similar that’s often compared to Basmati rice. Ms Banerjee said that the central government’s decision to impose 20 per cent “customs duty” (export tax) on premium rice varieties such as Gobindobhog has badly affected its export.Also Read - Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away at 80, PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief

“Unfortunately, the Government of India has imposed a 20 per cent customs duty (export tax) on rice, as a result of which the export business of the premium ‘Gobindobhog’ variety has been badly affected with a negative impact on the demand and domestic price of the paddy, and hence on the income of farmers,” wrote Ms Banerjee wrote in her two-page letter to PM Modi. Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram And Tripura on Alert; Several Flights, Trains Cancelled

“It is appreciated that Basmati, another popular high value aromatic rice variety, has been exempted from the 20 per cent customs duty (export tax). It is, therefore, requested on the same logic by which Basmati has been exempted, the premium aromatic variety, Gobindobhog rice should also be exempted from such 20 per cent customs duty (export tax) on export at an early date to avoid loss of business and depriving benefits to our farmers,” she added. Also Read - Removed In Unfair Way: Mamata Expresses Shock Over Sourav's BCCI Exit, Makes an Appeal to PM Modi

She also said Gobindobhog is grown in a few districts of the state and it has been awarded geographical identification tag in October 2017.

“May I request you, Sir, to kindly issue necessary instructions for extending a similar exemption of the duty on export to the premium aromatic variety, Gobindobhog rice at the earliest,” she added.