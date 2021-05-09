Lucknow: In view of the difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued a new directive bringing much-needed relief for pregnant employees as well as those with disabilities who work for the state government. The Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet has exempted pregnant women and disabled employees from coming to office, meaning they can work from home till the time the pandemic situation improves. Also Read - Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya's Father Passes Away Due to COVID-19

50% Capacity at offices

The UP government directed officials to maintain a maximum of 50 per cent capacity at government offices, while the rest of the employees will be asked to work from home.

The decision was prompted after the Centres released fresh guidelines against COVID-19 to reduce the burden on healthcare workers. Also Read - What is Black Fungus And Can it Cause Death?

50 Lakh Ex-Gratia

On death of an employee due to coronavirus while on COVID-19 duty, the family will be granted an ex-gratia of 50 lakh, the government said. This includes employees engaged in corona prevention, treatment and rescue work. The government ordered all DMs to issue the directive with immediate effect. Also Read - India Records 4,03,738 New Covid-19 Cases, 4,092 Deaths in 24 Hours | Key Points

Centre’s guidelines

The Centre had asked secretaries of all ministries or departments to regulate the attendance of their employees at all levels. It had also allowed all vulnerable employees to work from home, while maintaining up to 50 per cent capacity at offices.

“These officers and the staff residing in the containment zones shall work from home and shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communication, at all times,” the circular had read.

“Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas, including refreshment kiosks and parking areas, is to be strictly avoided,” it added.