New Delhi: While meeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his officials, 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on Tuesday said the state needs to become $1 trillion economy.

“If the goal of PM Modi is to make India a $5 trillion economy, then it’s important that Uttar Pradesh becomes a $1 trillion economy. Until and unless , the sate becomes a $1 trillion economy, Indian cannot become a $5 trillion economy,” he said during the meeting in Lucknow.

NK Singh along with his members and senior officials, who is on a four-day visit to the state, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his Cabinet colleagues and state government officials today. During the visit, the commission is meeting different sections of government officials to discuss economic matter of the state.

On the first day of the visit, the commission went to Varanasi, Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reviewed various flagship programmes running there. Starting from October 21, the commission started its meetings in Lucknow with elected representatives of panchayat bodies, urban local bodies, trade and industry bodies and representatives of political parties of the state as well.

Noting all the concerns raised during the meeting, the commission promised to address them in its recommendations to the Central Government. A number of concerns which were raised during the meeting include lack of financial resources for development, water scarcity, property tax as a source of income, poor social indicators, requirement for civic amenities like panchayat bhawans, mortuaries, road and drainage infrastructure, need for creation of check dams, problem of stray cattle, lack of safe drinking water, lack of funds for creation of public libraries, recreational areas and sports activities.