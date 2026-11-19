Uttar Pradesh revises property registration rules; verification, witness requirements affected

The Uttar Pradesh government is changing its long-standing property registration system. Under the new arrangement, buyers and sellers will no longer need to bring two witnesses to the registry office, and verification will be done digitally.

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Uttar Pradesh is taking a leaf out of Madhya Pradesh’s and Maharashtra’s book and moving towards the reform. Representational image

Property registration in Uttar Pradesh is getting a rethink. The state government is revising its decades-old system, and a major hassle is set to end.

Under the new process, the identity of the parties buying and selling the property will be verified through Aadhaar-based e-KYC and biometric systems, which will do away with the need to bring two witnesses to the registry office.

In an interview with NDTV, Ravindra Jaiswal, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps and Registration, said that the state has already rolled out Aadhaar-based biometric checks, either a fingerprint or an iris scan, plus live photo verification. The aim is to curb fraudulent registrations, and the process means two witnesses are no longer needed to confirm identity.

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The registration process can be completed smoothly once the identity of the buyer and seller is verified through Aadhaar e-KYC along with the online application.

Approval likely

Uttar Pradesh is taking a leaf out of Madhya Pradesh’s and Maharashtra’s book and moving towards this reform as well. The state cabinet is expected to take up a proposal to amend the relevant regulations at its next meeting. If approved and implemented, buyers and sellers will be spared the hassle of rounding up two witnesses every time they go to the registry office.

Registry facility to be available on Sundays

Alongside scrapping the requirement for witnesses, the department is also working to make registration services more flexible and fit citizens’ work schedules better. For working people in particular, it is planning to provide registration services outside of office hours on normal working days, except Sundays, so nobody has to take a day off from the office for property registration and everyone can complete the process at their own convenience.

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Why property registration does not guarantee valid

Plenty of buyers in India assume a stamped and registered sale deed settles the question of ownership. It doesn’t. India runs on a deed registration system, not title insurance, and registration under the Registration Act, 1908 simply records that a document was executed.

The Transfer of Property Act, 1882 (Section 3) treats that record as constructive notice to the public, yet it offers no statutory guarantee of ownership. The old principle of nemo dat quod non habet applies: nobody can hand over a better title than they have. If the seller had no valid rights, a registered deed won’t give the buyer any.