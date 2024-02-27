By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uttarakhand Govt Presents FY25 Budget Of More Than Rs 89,000 Crore In State Assembly
State finance minister Premchand Agarwal presented the budget in the House, he said it was an inclusive budget aimed at building a developed Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand government today tabled the annual budget of more than Rs 89,000 crore for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly.
The budget will be passed on March 1 after a debate in the house over the next few days.
(With Inputs From PTI)