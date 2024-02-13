Home

Vaibhav Jewellers: 60 Percent Return Within a Month – Will You Buy This Stock After December Quarter Results?

Vaibhav Jewelers shares have seen a decline of 18 per cent in one month, while in three months these shares have declined by 17 per cent.

New Delhi: At 11:00 am on Tuesday, the stock market and BSE Sensex recorded good momentum and was functioning at the level of 71,495 points with a gain of 422 points while Nifty was at the level of 21,725 points with a gain of 110 points. Even during the bullish phase, the shares of Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers were registering a decline of about 13 percent and they were functioning at the level of Rs 274 after falling by Rs 43.

Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers shares have given a negative return of 13 percent to investors in the last one week. Vaibhav Jewelers shares have seen a decline of 18 per cent in one month, while in three months these shares have declined by 17 per cent.

Shares of Vaibhav Jewelers have given 35 percent return to investors from the low of Rs 203 on October 4. The 52 week high level of Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers shares is Rs 374 while the low is Rs 203. Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers, with a market cap of around Rs 1318 crore, has informed the stock market that a meeting of its board of directors was held on February 12 in which the financial results for the third quarter have been approved.

Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers has told the stock market that the revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 475.10 crore, which was Rs 619.22 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 489.03 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year. The company has said that its profit before tax in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 24.99 crore, which was Rs 29.78 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 34.23 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Manoj Vaibhav Jewelers is engaged in jewelery retailing in the market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since 2008. The company has also launched a special name brand for premium jewellery. In the last financial year, the revenue from the operations of Manoj Vaibhav Gems was Rs 2027 crore. On year-on-year basis, the business of Manoj Vaibhav Gems is increasing by about 19 percent. Manoj Vaibhav Gems has about four percent share in the jewelery market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and about 10 percent share in the organized jewelery market.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.