Home

Business

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, A DU Graduate Named Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, A DU Graduate Named Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja was appointed Tesla CFO in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) in the company.

Vaibhav Taneja became a part of Tesla's team in 2016 as he joined SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla.

New Delhi: Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja, who served as the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of Elon Musk’s Tesla, was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Taneja Was named Tesla’s new CFO as the previous finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn announced his decision to step down, the automaker said in a company filing on Monday.

“This morning Tesla announced that I have stepped down from my role as Chief Financial Officer, succeeded by our Chief Accounting Officer, Vaibhav Taneja. Being a part of this company is a special experience and I am extremely proud of the work we have done together since I joined over 13 years ago,” Kirkhorn said in his post.

You may like to read

Who Is Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla New CFO

Taneja, 45, was appointed Tesla CFO in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of the US-based electric car major on Friday after Kirhorn, Tesla’s Master of Coin and finance chief for the last four years, stepped down from the post.

Kirkhorn’s 13-year tenure with the Elon Musk-led American EV giant was described as one of “tremendous expansion and growth” in the company filing.

Vaibhav Taneja started his journey from Delhi University to Tesla. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Delhi.

Taneja became a part of Tesla’s team in 2016 as he joined SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla. Later on, he became the Assistant Corporate Controller in February 2017.

Vaibhav Taneja was promoted in the year 2018 and got the new designation, “Corporate Controller.” In 2019, Taneja was appointed as the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES