Valentine’s Day online scams: AVOID these online scams on these 14 days

Valentine’s Day: Lovebirds across the world desperately wait for the 14 days of Valentine’s Day to express their love to their partner. The 14 days are meant to express love, relationships, and special connections. But it is also a fact that these 14 days are also one of the busiest times of the year for online scammers. These scammers play with people’s emotions as they know that people are spending freely and it’s easy for them to lure them to fake links, dating apps and fake shopping sites. These links and apps look harmless and romantic but can leave anyone financially drained. Here are five online scams you should be careful of during Valentine’s Day.

Romance Scams

At the time when youngsters are emotionally vulnerable, romance scam is the most common and damaging during V-Day. It usually starts on dating app and social media platforms. The person on the other side claims to feel a deep connection but avoids meeting in person. Then they ask for money, stating that they need it for any kind of emergency. Once you send money, the person vanishes. The simple rule is never to send money.

Fake Free Gift, Flower Delivery Messages

Texts, messages and emails saying a surprise Valentine’s gift is waiting for you are very common these days. The embedded link leads to fake portals or pages that are specially designed to steal your personal and banking details. Never click on these links for your own safety or else you will end up losing your personal data.

Online Shopping Website Scams

Scammers create fake websites selling gift products like jewellery, perfumes, and chocolates at huge discounts. These sites promise guaranteed Valentine’s Day delivery. But when you order anything by using an online payment mode, these products never arrive.

Giveaway Scams

During these 14 days, social media platforms are filled with posts claiming free romantic dinners or expensive gifts. To claim it, these ads will ask users to share the post and fill out the form. They can also ask for a minimal fee. These ads are meant to steal your data or money.

Impersonation Scams

Hackers and scammers can also pretend to be someone you know. They can send you a message asking for urgent help. Never send money for your own sake.

