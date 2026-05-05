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Value 360 Communications IPO Update: Comms-tech firms issue subscribed 44% on day 1 - Check details

Value 360 Communications IPO Update: Comms-tech firm’s issue subscribed 44% on day 1 – Check details

Company to issue upto 42,54,000 equity shares (total issue) of Rs 10 face value at price range of Rs 95 to Rs 98 per share.

Value 360 Communications IPO Update: Comms-tech firm’s issue subscribed 44% on day 1 - Check details | Image: X

Value 360 Communications IPO Update: Value 360 Communications Limited, an integrated communications powerhouse with a strong foundation in strategic storytelling and brand positioning, launched its Rs. 41.69 crore public issue for subscription on Monday, May 04, 2026. At the close of Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 0.46x (excluding Market maker Portion), witnessing participation across all investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Buyers and Retail Individual Investors.

Following the IPO, the company’s shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of National Stock Exchange Limited. The public issue will close on May 06, 2026.

Value 360 Communications Limited is an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider, offering end-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a full-service platform delivering data-driven and AI-powered marketing solutions to a diverse clientele across industries.

The company has received multiple industry awards & recognitions and continues to focus on scalable, asset-light growth driven by technology, creativity, and strategic partnerships. The company remains committed to helping brands build reputation, enhance engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes in an increasingly digital-first world.

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Category Subscription times (x) Shares offered Share applied for QIB 17 72,000 12,24,000 Non-Institutional Buyers 0.4 11,77,200 4,76,400 -bNII (Bids above Rs. 10L) 0.59 7,84,800 4,59,600 -sNII (Bids below Rs.10L) 0.04 3,92,400 16,800 Retail Individual Investor 0.06 27,91,200 1,70,400 Total 0.46 40,40,400 18,70,800

Highlights:

Company to issue upto 42,54,000 Equity shares (total issue) of ₹ 10 face value at a price range of ₹ 95 to ₹ 98 per share

The subscription process, which began on May 04, 2026, is set to conclude on May 06, 2026, adhering to its scheduled timeline

To list on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of NSE on May 11, 2026

Important Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The offer is being made only through the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) and other statutory authorities.

Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

The subscription figures mentioned above are based on data available from the National Stock Exchange and are subject to final reconciliation.

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