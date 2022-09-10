Delhi: Breaking records of bullet train, third trial of the semi-high speed train Vande Bharat completed its run successfully between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday. Vande Bharat zoomed from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Indian Railways, said that it has received a green signal from the Railway Safety Commissioner. “It is notable that the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat is 180 km/hr. It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train. The first generation Vande Bharat trains reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have a maximum speed of 160 kmph,” he added. The reduction in weight by 38 tonnes contributed to its faster acceleration.Also Read - Larger LCDs, Powerful HVAC System: Upgraded Vande Bharat 2 Trains to Have New Facilities For Passengers

WATCH VIDEO OF VANDE BHARAT RECORD BREAKING TRIAL RUN

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad & Mumbai today. This indigenously prepared Self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/hdG9B8uNuI — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 9, 2022

VANDE BHARAT FEATURES

The new train will have more passenger comfort amenities. It will have a battery backup of three hours, with weight reduced from 430 tonne to 290 tonne. The ride index, an indication of riding comfort, has been increased to 3.2.

The minister said that the train will also have wifi-enabled content on demand, and will come equipped with 32-inch LCD TVs, an improvement on 24 inch in the earlier versions.

Fifteen per cent more energy efficient ACs with dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor will make the travel more comfortable in the newer version.

Side recliner seat facility which is being provided to Executive Class passengers, will now be made available for all classes.

In the new design of the train, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification.

As recommended by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clear the air of germs, bacteria, virus, etc.

Notably, Vande Bharat is the country’s first high-speed train. The test speed of these newly manufactured trains will be 180 kmph, while the maximum speed would be 160 kmph. At present, the two trains which are operational are between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra.