Vande Bharat Express: Ajmer-Delhi Train To Run To Chandigarh; Here’s New Timings And Other Details

Vande Bharat Express trains: The Railway Board has approved the extension of the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Chandigarh. The train will now run from Ajmer to Chandigarh via Jaipur. The Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train that was introduced in India in 2019. It is known for its comfortable seats, modern amenities, and fast travel time. The extension of the Vande Bharat Express to Chandigarh will provide a faster and more convenient option for rail passengers traveling between these two cities.

Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Timings

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajmer at 6:55 AM and arrive in Chandigarh at 2:45 PM. The extension of the Vande Bharat Express is a welcome development for rail passengers in the region. It will provide a faster and more comfortable option for travel between Ajmer, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Extended Vande Bharat Route Enhances Rail Connectivity in the Region

The Indian Railways has extended the Vande Bharat Express route from Ajmer to Chandigarh, bringing much-needed relief to passengers traveling to Punjab from Ajmer, Jaipur, and Delhi. The direct connectivity to Chandigarh now offers a more convenient and time-efficient travel option compared to the previous routes. The extension of the service is also expected to benefit residents of Alwar and Gurgaon.

This extension is a significant step toward enhancing rail connectivity in the region. As the Railways continues to evolve its services to meet the growing demands of passengers, this development marks a positive shift in the realm of Indian railway services. Commuters can now look forward to quicker and more accessible travel options, making their journeys more seamless and enjoyable.

