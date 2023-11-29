Home

Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains Between Chennai-Mysore Via Bengaluru; Check Dates, Timings, Reservation Details

Vande Bharat Special Weekly Trains are to operate between Chennai and Mysore via Bengaluru. Check Dates, Timings and Reservation Details

Chennai Mysore Vande Bharat Express Weekly Special Train

New Delhi: Vande Bharat is one of the most popular and fast trains in the country and Indian Railways has been adding new trains on different routes regularly. If you travel by train and live in South India, especially Mysore, Chennai or Bengaluru, you must know about the Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains that will operate between Chennai and Mysore, via Bengaluru. Read further to know more about the Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains Route, timings, dates and the reservation details..

Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains On Wednesdays

As mentioned earlier, Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains are to operate between Chennai and Mysore via Bengaluru. According to a statement issued by Southern Railway, to clear the extra rush, the train will operate on Wednesdays. The trains will depart and arrive at the desired stations on the same day.

Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express: Dates, Timings

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Weekly Special Trains will operate on November 29, December 6, December 13, December 20 and December 27, 2023, i.e. every Wednesday till the end of the year. Train no. 06037 will leave the Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5:50 AM and will reach Mysore at 12:20 PM on the same day (five services), via Bengaluru; train no. 06038 will depart from Mysuru Jn at 1:05 PM and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central on 7:20 PM on the same day (five services).

Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express: Reservations

The reservations for both trains operating between Chennai and Mysore have not yet begun. However, the advanced reservation for these weekly special trains is set to open shortly; the trains are to comprise of a total of eight coaches.

