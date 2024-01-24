Home

Vande Bharat Express From Anand Vihar to Ayodhya: Check Route, Schedule, Timings, Ticket Fare

The Vande Bharat Express from Anand Vihar to Ayodhya will enhance the connectivity between the national capital and Ayodhya, particularly after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

Check Details of Vande Bharat Express From Anand Vihar to Ayodhya.

Vande Bharat Express News Updates: Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023, the new Anand Vihar- Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express started operations from January 4, 2024. This new train seeks to enhance the connectivity between the national capital and Ayodhya, particularly after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

According to the Railways, the Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week. As per the new timing, the train would depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:10 AM and would reach Ayodhya Dham Junction at 2:30 PM.

Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Timing

According to the Indian Railways, the train would cover Kanpur Central and Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, before terminating the journey at Ayodhya. The train will have stoppage at both Kanpur Central and Charbagh railway stations. The train will then reach Kanpur Central at 11 AM and Charbagh at 12:25 PM.

While returning, the train will depart from Ayodhya Dham junction at 3:20 pm and would reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:40 pm.

Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express: Check Full Schedule

Train numbers 22426 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express) and 22425 (Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal) will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

Train number 22426 Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express will reach Ayodhya Cantt station at 2:30 pm, with stops at Kanpur Central and Lucknow, completing the journey in 8 hours and 20 minutes.

Train number 22425 Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ayodhya Cantt station at 3:20 pm, arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:40 pm, covering the distance in 8 hours and 20 minutes.

Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Prices

From Ayodhya to Delhi, the general ticket prices for 22425 Vande Bharat Express are Rs. 1570.00 for AC Chair car (CC) and Rs. 2915.00 for Executive Chair Car (EC). However, the Tatkal Tickets from Ayodhya to Delhi are Rs. 1805.00 for AC Chair car (CC) and Rs. 3440.00 for Executive Chair Car (EC).

From Delhi to Ayodhya, the general ticket prices for the 22426 Vande Bharat Express are Rs. 1625.00 for AC Chair car (CC) and Rs. 2965.00 for Executive Chair Car (EC). Tatkal Tickets from Delhi to Ayodhya can be purchased at Rs. 1860.00 for AC Chair car (CC) and Rs. 3490.00 for Executive Chair Car (EC).

