Vande Bharat Express From Bengaluru to Coimbatore Soon: Check Expected Date, Timing, Route Details

Vande Bharat Express From Bengaluru to Coimbatore Soon: Check Expected Date, Timing, Route Details

The new Vande Bharat train will be the second Vande Bharat train for Coimbatore after the one operated on the Coimbatore-Chennai Central route.

It is to be seen if the new Vande Bharat train will be a night service, which is the long pending demand of the passengers.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: Here comes a big update for train passengers who are planning to travel on Vande Bharat Express trains. Looking at the increasing demand of the passengers, the Indian Railways is planning to operate Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Coimabtaore.

“An announcement for early start of the Vande Bharat Express service by the railway board will be made soon,” Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party, said.

Will New Vande Bharat Express Run in Night?

However, it is to be seen if the new Vande Bharat train will be a night service, which is the long pending demand of the passengers.

This should be noted that the new Vande Bharat train will be the second Vande Bharat train for Coimbatore after the one operated on the Coimbatore-Chennai Central route. The semi-high speed train will also be the second express train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru. Till now, UDAY Express caters to the commuters between the two cities.

Vande Bharat Express: Expected Date, Timing, Route

It is not yet clear as to when the new Vande Bharat Express will be launched on Bengaluru and Coimabtaore route.

The CBE SBC (South Bangalore City) UDAY Express (22666) leaves at 5.45 AM on all weekdays, except Tuesdays, reaches the destination in six hours and 45 minutes with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Kuppam, Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru City Junction.

“We have requested re-routing of UDAY Express via Hosur, which has a lot of industries similar to Coimbatore and also increase in the number of second seater (2s) coaches,” J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, and former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.