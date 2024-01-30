Home

Vande Bharat Express From Delhi to Amritsar Covers Distance in 5 Hours: Check Full Schedule, Timings

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: As per the schedule released by the Indian Railways, train no 20488 (Amritsar-Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express) and train no 20487 (Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express) operate on all days except for Friday in a week.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Amritsar was launched by PM Modi on January 6, 2024. The Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express has been launched to enhance the connectivity between the two cities which witnesses thousands of travellers visiting the Golden Temple. In the recent past, the Central government is emphasizing on enhancing connectivity between mega cities across the country.

Even as the Shatabdi Express is running on the same route, the Vande Bharat express will be a faster alternative for travellers in the two cities. While the Shatabdi Express takes over 6 hours for this journey, the new Vande Bharat Express will cover the same distance in 5 hours 30 minutes.

The commuters must note that train no 22488/22487 Amritsar – Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express is India’s 38th Vande Bharat Express train which was inaugurated by PM Modi via video conference on Dec 30, 2023, from Ayodhya Dham.

Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express: Check Full Schedule

Train no 20488 (Amritsar-Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express) and train no 20487 (Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express) will run on all days of the week except for Friday.

Train number 20488 from Amritsar to Delhi departs from the Amritsar station at 8:20 AM and reaches Delhi Junction at 1:50 PM in 5 hours and 30 minutes. This train stops at Beas, Jalandhar Cantt, Phagwara, Ludhiana and Ambala Cantt stations.

Train number 20487 from Delhi to Amritsar departs from Delhi Junction at 3:15 PM to reach Amritsar at 8:45 PM taking 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Fare

Commuters must note that the general ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Express are Rs 1340.00 for AC Chair car (CC) and Rs 2375.00 for Executive Chair Car (EC).

In the meantime, the Indian Railways said it is planning to launch two new Vande Bharat Express trains soon. While the first Vande Bharat Express will start operation in Jammu and Kashmir and the second one will start from Kolhapur to Mumbai.

The Indian Railways said the Vande Bharat Express for Jammu and Kashmir will soon be launched by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the route and timing of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains has not been fixed yet as the project is in primary stage.

Another Vande Bharat Express train service will start soon from Kolhapur to Mumbai, Maharashtra State Railways Minister Raosaheb Danve said recently. Danve further added that the DPR has prepared for the eight-kilometre road survey from Hatkanangle to Ichalkaranji and the survey work will also start soon.

