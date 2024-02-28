Vande Bharat Express From Delhi to Dehradun: Route, Timings, Ticket Fare – All You Need to Know

Home

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Train No 22457 Vande Bharat Express (22457) will leave from Anand Vihar at 5:50 PM to reach Dehradun at 10:35 PM.

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Dehradun was flagged off by PM Modi in May last year and ever since, the train has been working as a lifeline for the commuters on the route. Notably, this was the first Vande Bharat introduced in Uttarakhand. “Delighted to flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. It will ensure ‘Ease of Travel’ as well as greater comfort for the citizens,” PM Modi said after the launch.

PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express train is going to help Uttarakhand in taking full advantage of this opportunity.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: Check Travel Time

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities from five hours 50 minutes to four hours 45 minutes.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: Check Full Schedule

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week except Wednesday. Another report suggested that he train will also run on Wednesdays.

Dehradun to Delhi Schedule

Train No 22458Vande Bharat Express will leave from Dehradun at 7 AM and terminate at Anand Vihar terminal at 11:45 AM.

List of Stoppages

The train will halt at five stations including Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut city.

Delhi to Dehradun: Full Schedule

Train No 22457 Vande Bharat Express (22457) will leave from Anand Vihar at 5:50 PM to reach Dehradun at 10:35 PM.

Latest Timing Details Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat

Anand Vihar trm – 17:50

Meerut city – 18:38

Muzaffarnagar – 19:08

Saharanpur – 19:55

Roorkee – 20:31

Haridwar jn – 21:15

Dehradun – 22:35

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timings

Dehradun- 07:00

Haridwar jn – 08:04

Roorkee – 08:49

Saharanpur – 09:27

Muzaffarnagar – 10:07

Meerut city- 10:37

Anand vihar trm – 11:45

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Fare

The ticket fare for an AC chair car from Delhi to Dehradun starts at Rs 1,065, while an executive chair car ticket starts at Rs 1,890.

