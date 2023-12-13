Home

Vande Bharat Express From Varanasi To New Delhi Will Run From This Date; Check Schedule, Timings

A second Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi to New Delhi is being flagged off on December 17, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read to know the full schedule and timings of this train.

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express train is one of the most popular trains in the country today and is often compared to the Shatabdi Express. The Indian Railways launched the Vande Bharat Trains in 2019; in a latest news update, a new Vande Bharat Express is set to run from Varanasi to New Delhi, from December 17, 2023. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read to know the train’s schedule and timings..

Vande Bharat Express From Varanasi To New Delhi

As mentioned earlier, the new Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi to New Delhi will be flagged off by PM Modi on December 17, 2023. Speaking of its route and timings, the Vande Bharat Express Train No. 22436 will leave New Delhi for Varanasi at 6:00 AM and will reach its destination by 2:00 PM, via Kanpur and Prayagraj. In return, i.e. from Varanasi to New Delhi, it will depart from the former at 3:00 PM and reach Delhi via the same two cities at 11:00 PM.

Vande Bharat Connecting Amritsar and Katra To New Delhi

In a matter of great news for the pilgrims who want to visit Vaishno Devi, a new Vande Bharat Express is expected to be announced soon. New Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Amritsar and Katra to New Delhi. Similarly, Vande Bharat will be launched between Anand Vihar and Ayodhya and Varanasi and New Delhi, as per a report covered by Amar Ujala.

The report also said that the Vande Bharat Express currently leaves from New Delhi for Katra at 6 AM. Similarly, the new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra to New Delhi at 6 AM. The railway plans to operate a second Vande Bharat Express from the destination station of the routes where Vande Bharat Express is currently running at the same time so that passengers can travel in Vande Bharat in both directions.

India To Have 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains by 2047

India is set for a massive expansion of its railway system, with plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by 2047. This ambitious goal was announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India’s first high-speed bullet train by 2026-27 and the opening of the second airport in Navi Mumbai by the end of 2024.

