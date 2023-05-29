Home

PM Modi Flags Off Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Timings, More Details

The new Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes.

The Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train service will operate six days a week.

New Delhi: Northeast got its first Vande Bharat Express today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri train today. The new Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes reducing the present shortest journey time by the speediest train significantly.

The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will have 16 coaches. The train’s journey will start from Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal’s Siliguri and vice versa.

The new Guwahati-NJP train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour. “The speed taken by a train depends on the rolling stock capacity, which is very high in Vande Bharat Express, and the track capacity,” an official said.

This new service will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours 30 minutes reducing the present shortest journey time by the speediest train significantly.

Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The Vande Bharat Express train service will operate six days a week discovering the new age rail travel with airlines like travel feelings for people of the northeast who will able to feel the comfort and speed during the journey.

This will be the fastest train in this sector and will benefit IT professionals, businessmen, students and tourists.

The Indian Railways is currently running 34 services of the train, covering 21 states. It has set a target of running at least one service in seven more states by June.

