PM Modi Launches 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains Today: Check Route, Full List of Trains

Vande Bharat Express: Apart from launching new trains, PM Modi also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday.

The services of Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express train will be extended till Dwarka.

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday and will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including a train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. This will give a major boost to the Railway infrastructure and connectivity in the country.

With the launch of new 10 Vande Bharat Express trains, the total count will increase to over 50 and will cover 45 nationwide routes. Currently, the Indian Railways runs nearly 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks and spanning 24 states and 256 districts.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains and other train services, from Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/3Z0uaFrb4l — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

As per the announcements, of the total 10 new launches on Tuesday, six routes, including Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, and now, Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad, will have two Vande Bharat trains operating soon after the trains are launched.

PM Modi in December 2023 launched six additional Vande Bharat trains and these trains comprised the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other Vande Bharat routes included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi.

10 Vande Bharat Trains: Check New Routes

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)

Patna- Lucknow

New Jalpaiguri-Patna

Puri-Visakhapatnam

Lucknow – Dehradun

Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru

Ranchi-Varanasi

Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).



Apart from this, PM Modi will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka

Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj

Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru

