Vande Bharat Express: Key Features That Make India’s Own High-Speed Train Superior To Other Trains

The first-ever Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 February 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train route according to Press Information Bureau was “on the New Delhi -Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.”

Vande Bharat Express: Key Features That Make India's Own High-Speed Train Superior To Other Trains (Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: Formerly known as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-train unit operated by the Indian Railways. Vande Bharat trains run during the day, connecting major Indian cities that could be covered in less than a day’s time, similar to Shatabdi Express.

First Ever Vande Bharat Express

Features Of Vande Bharat Express

With a top speed of 180 kmph, Vande Bharat Express can easily cover a distance of 1,300 kilometers in just 8 hours.

It is the first train that was manufactured entirely in India.

The train is powered by a self-propulsion module, which means it does not require a locomotive to pull it.

Vande Bharat Express is different from other trains for many reasons. Firstly, it is made of stainless steel, making it lighter and more energy efficient.

The train is equipped with a number of advanced features such as bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors and GPS-based passenger information systems.

Vande Bharat Express carries a more spacious and comfortable interior in comparison to other trains in India.

“All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs,” as per the Press Information Bureau

“All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat. Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort.”

“The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers” as per PIB.

Why Vande Bharat Express Doesn’t Need Locomotive

The train doesn’t require a locomotive engine because of its distributed power. The engine is fitted in its coach itself.

BG Mallya, General Manager at Integral Coach Factory states that “So, in a 16 coach Vande Bharat, we have eight motor coaches and each is powered to the extent of 840 KW. For an eight coach train set, we have close to 7,000 KW of available power. Even though you don’t see a locomotive, the power of VB is equal to 1.8 or 2 locomotives.”

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Railway Minister stated “Vande Bharat is truly a computer on wheels. Its vehicle control system, power electronics, powertrain, transformers, motor, almost everything is controlled by software.”

Vande Bharat Express Reaches Odisha

On 18 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference. He mentioned that “Trains like Vande Bharat are being made in India and the railway stations are being turned around to provide comfort like airports”

The new Vande Bharat Express is said to cover 500 kilometers in around 6 and a half hours. PM Modi said “This will save time and increase business and employment options.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

