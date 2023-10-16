Home

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways Extends Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Train Till Rewa | Key Details Here

The Vande Bharat Trains, known for their semi-high-speed service, initially commenced operations in February 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, has announced that the city of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh will soon have a Vande Bharat Express train. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vande Bharat News: The Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express has been extended till Rewa from Monday. The decision by the Indian Railways will save the time of the commuters travelling from the capital of Madhya Pradesh to Katni, Maihar, and Satna of Mahakaushal areas of the state. According to the reports, the train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Railways, the Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. The train will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route.

Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: Schedule

Train No- 20173 will leave Rani Kamlapati station at 3.30 pm

The train will reach Narmadapuram at 4.18 pm, Itarsi at 4.45 pm, Pipariya at 5.28 pm, Narsinghpur at 6.28 pm.

The train will reach Jabalpur at 7.50 pm , Katni at 9.10 pm, Maihar at 10 pm, Satna at 10.30 pm and will reach Rewa at 11.30 pm.

The train will leave Rewa at 5.30 am, reach Satna at 6.10 am, Maihar at 6.40 am, Katni at 7.28 am, Jabalpur 8.35 am, Narsinghpur at 9.40 am

The train will leave Pipariya at 10.40 am, Itarsi at 11.40 am, Narmadapuram at 12.08 pm, and Rani Kamlapati station at 1.30 pm.

About Vande Bharat:

The Vande Bharat Trains, known for their semi-high-speed service, initially commenced operations in February 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi.

68 Vande Bharat train services are presently operational throughout the country.

Vande Bharat Express has been designed to consume 30% less energy than Shatabdi Express trains.

The train has a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Train is powered by a self-propulsion module

The Vande Bharat Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities

The trains have bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems, and onboard Wi-Fi.

The coaches of the The Vande Bharat Train are fitted with automatic sliding doors, which is a first for Indian Railways.

It has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, with 56 seats in the executive class and 1,072 seats in the non-executive class.

The exterior of the Vande Bharat Trains are coated with an anti-graffiti vinyl wrap, which makes it easy to clean and maintain.

