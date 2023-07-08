Home

Vande Bharat Express Gets Makeover With New Colour Scheme: Watch Video

The new Orange-Grey Vande Bharat train is expected to roll out later this month.

The manufacturing process has been meticulously executed to ensure that the train meets the highest quality standards. (Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Vande Bharat Express: The Vande Bharat Express will reportedly come in a new colour scheme with pictures of the train in an orange-grey combination surfacing online. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Saturday and inspected the production of Vande Bharat Express. Vaishnaw also shared a picture wherein the train can be seen in both orange-grey and blue-white colour schemes.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. The new colour of the Vande Bharat train can also be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/ToW3s0iZbU — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Ashwini Vaishnav also inspected the new Vande Bharat trains at the factory.

After inspecting the trains, Ashwini Vaishnav interacted with the media during which he said that so far 25 modifications have been made in the Vande Bharat train. “Whatever feedback we are getting from the field unit, we are incorporating it to improve the current infrastructure,” he said.

The new Orange-Grey Vande Bharat train is expected to roll out from the ICF Chennai factory later this month. The manufacturing process has been meticulously executed to ensure that the train meets the highest quality standards, while the new color composition adds an element of novelty to the overall design.

The train is designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The specifications were also standardized by the RDSO.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways announced on Saturday that fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches will be reduced by up to 25 per cent. The same was confirmed by Railway Board. The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport. The scheme aims to provide passengers with affordable travel options while considering the occupancy levels of trains.

This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation.

The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials.

