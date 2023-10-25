Home

Vande Bharat Mumbai-Goa Express: Indian Railways Introduces NEW TIMETABLE: Check New Schedule, Fares Here

Vande Bharat Mumbai-Goa Express: Indian Railways Introduces NEW TIMETABLE: Check New Schedule, Fares Here

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, which operates between the Maharashtra capital and Goa, has witnessed a spike in travellers.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways has introduced a new timetable for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Route, according to the reports. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, which operates between the Maharashtra capital and Goa, has witnessed a spike in travellers. The new timetable promises to carter the growth in demand especially during the festive season.

With holiday season set to begin soon, a large number of passengers are likely to travel to Konkan and Goa for Diwali and New Year celebrations. The new schedule, set to commence on November 1, will enable travelers to journey daily except on Fridays for the CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat route.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express NEW TIMETABLE:

In response to the increased popularity of the route, it will now run six days a week, with the exception of Fridays, according to the reports.

The majority of passengers using Vande Bharat Express fall within the age groups of 15-30 years and 31-45 years.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express runs three times a week on the Mumbai-Goa Central Railway line.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Madgaon-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express which currently operating three times a week, it will soon run for six days a week

The Fridays reserved for maintenance and repairs.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Key Details

Vande Bharat Express follows two schedules, one for the non-monsoon period and another for the monsoon season.

In the non-monsoon schedule, the train departs from CSMT in Mumbai at 5:35 a.m. and arrives at Madgaon at 1:15 p.m.

It then departs Madgaon at 2:35 p.m. and reaches CSMT at 10.25 p.m.

The fares for Vande Bharat Express vary, with the C coaches ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,600

The executive class, which includes first-class coaches, will cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,800, as per railway administration.

The train makes stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and Thivim.

