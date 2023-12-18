Home

PM Modi To Flag Off New Vande Bharat Express Train At 2:15 PM Today; Check Route, Timings And Other Details

PM Modi is set to flag off a new Vande Bharat Express today at 2:15 PM which will run between New Delhi and Varanasi. Take a look at the timings and route of this train.

Varanasi Gets Second Vande Bharat Express; PM Modi To Flag Off Train To New Delhi

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express train is one of the most popular trains in the country today and is often compared to the Shatabdi Express. The Indian Railways launched the Vande Bharat Trains in 2019 and in a latest news update, a new Vande Bharat Express is being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, at 2:15 PM. This new Vande Bharat Express will travel between New Delhi and Varanasi and will start from December 20, 2023. The Indian Railways is set to commence operations of an advanced semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, enhancing connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital; know all about it..

PM Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express

In order to achieve this momentous milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi.

