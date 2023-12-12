Home

Vande Bharat Express on Prayagraj-Agra Route to Start Ahead of Magh Mela: Check Timing, Ticket Fare, Other Details

Vande Bharat Express News Updates: The new Vande Bharat Express train will take only four and a half hours to travel between the two cities which will make it easier for pilgrims to attend religious festivals like Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela and return on the same day.

The ticket fare of the train has not been announced yet, however, the fare is expected to be 10 to 15 per cent more than the superfast train.

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: Passengers will get to travel on Vande Bharat Express on Prayagraj-Agra route in January 2024 ahead of Magh Mela as the Indian Railways said it will operate a Vande Bharat Express between Prayagraj and Agra soon. Notably, the Prayagraj Zone of North Central Railways (NCR) will operate the saffron-coloured Vande Bharat Express with 11 coaches and can reach speeds of up to 180 kmph.

Vande Bharat Express: Check Stoppage

The new Vande Bharat Express train will have stoppages at Tundla, Etawah and Kanpur railway stations and will be operated by loco pilots and guards of Agra Railway Division.

Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Fare

Vande Bharat Express: Check Full Schedule

The new train will leave from Agra Cantt at 6.00 AM and arrive at Prayagraj at 10.30 AM and then will leave from Prayagraj at 5 PM and reach Agra Cantt at 9.30 PM.

It should be noted that the first Vande Bharat Express of Agra Railway Division started operating on April 1, 2023 as there was a high demand for the train service between Agra and Prayagraj, as the distance of 447 km takes six and a half to seven hours by other trains.

