New Vande Bharat Express From Delhi to Jaipur Soon: Check Ticket Fare, Travel Time and Routes

Vande Bharat Express Routes: After the Indian Railways begins operations of the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express next week, it would be the 11th Vande Bharat train service in the country.

The Vande Bharat Express train already runs on 10 routes across the Indian Railways network.

New Vande Bharat Express Routes: Vande Bharat Express train on the Delhi-Jaipur route is expected to be rolled out soon. According to a circular by the North Western railway zone seen by TOI stated that the Vande Bharat train is likely to be introduced between JP to NDLS in 3rd week of March 2023 (After 20th March 2023).

In this regard, the North Western Railway has advised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to make necessary arrangements for on-board catering.

“It is advised to make arrangements for providing on board catering service in Vande Bharat train, the inaugural date of the train will be communicated shortly,” the circular says.

Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Vande Bharat Express train already runs on 10 routes across the Indian Railways network. These routes include New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Chennai-Mysuru, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur and Howrah – New Jalpaiguri.

Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

It normally takes between 5 and 6 hours for travel from Delhi to Jaipur. After the proposed Vande Bharat train starts, the travel time is likely to come down to less than 2 hours.

The speed limit of the train will be 160 km per hour and speed may be increased to 200 km per hour later.

Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Fare

Normal AC train charges between Rs 400-600 for Delhi-Jaipur travel. However, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat service will be comparatively more than the normal price. The expected fare may be between Rs 800-1000 for the chair car and executive class ticket can be anywhere between Rs 1500-Rs 2000.

