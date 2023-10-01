Home

Business

Vande Bharat Express: First Train With Newly Developed Sleeper Coaches To Be Rolled Out By February: Reports

Vande Bharat Express: First Train With Newly Developed Sleeper Coaches To Be Rolled Out By February: Reports

Vande Bharat Express Train Sleeper Coach is not available yet but according to reports the first train with the newly developed sleeper coach will roll out in February 2024. Know more about it..

Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: One of the most popular trains in the country today, is the Vande Bharat Express; but this train is currently a chair-car and does not offer the sleeper class facility. According to official sources, the new design of the Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach which is being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is expected to be ready by February, 2024. Sleeper coaches in the Vande Bharat Express will give passengers the opportunity and comfort to travel overnight and cover long distances in these high-speed trains..

Trending Now

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach Roll Out By Feb, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach is expected to start rolling out by February 2024. Quoting a source, “The first Vande Bharat train, with newly designed sleeper coaches, will be rolled out by February 2024.” The sleeper coach will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the place where the train is also manufactured. The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and has world-class features.

You may like to read

Indian Railways Deal With Kinet Railways Solutions

In a major development for the expansion of Vande Bharat trains in India, the Indian Railways has signed an important pact for the production of more than a hundred Vande Bharat sleeper trains. Without worrying over the worldwide sanctions on the Russian Federation, the Indian Railways has signed a contract with Kinet Railway Solutions, an Indo-Russian joint venture, to produce 120 Vande Bharat passenger sleeper train sets. The first prototype is expected within two years, and the trains will be maintained for 35 years, as per a report in Times Now.

Vande Bharat Express ’14-Minute Miracle’ Cleaning Process

The “14-minute miracle” initiative is expected to significantly improve the turnaround time for Vande Bharat trains, allowing them to operate more efficiently and effectively. It is also expected to improve the passenger experience by providing cleaner and more hygienic trains. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the initiative at Delhi Cantt station on October 1, 2023. “Now it will take only 14 minutes without involving any new technology,” the minister said. “Starting from Vande Bharat, we will apply the same concept in other trains slowly and gradually which will have a huge impact on improving their punctuality,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Each coach of the Vande Bharat train will have three cleaning staff members trained specifically for this manual cleaning process. The staff will use specialized equipment and procedures to ensure that the trains are cleaned thoroughly and quickly. The new cleaning service has been made possible by training and motivating the existing cleaning staff, rather than hiring more people. The minister said that the service will be launched at other railway stations, such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Mysore, and Nagpur, depending on the arrival timings of the Vande Bharat trains.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES