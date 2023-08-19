Home

Business

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Hyderabad And Bengaluru By August End: REPORT

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Hyderabad And Bengaluru By August End: REPORT

The upcoming third Vande Bharat Express train for Hyderabad is expected to make scheduled stops at Sedam, Raichur Junction, and Guntakal Junction.

The Vande Bharat Express train for Hyderabad is expected to start operating soon. (Represenative image: ANI)

New Delhi: A Vande Bharat Express train connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru is expected to be launched on 25th August, 2023. It will depart from Kacheguda railway station, unlike the existing two Vande Bharat Express trains which operate from Secunderabad Junction. The first Vande Bharat Express train for Hyderabad, which started operating on January 15, 2023, connects Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It is the first Vande Bharat Express train to serve the state of Andhra Pradesh. The train stops at key stations such as Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam, and Warangal, as per Bizzbuzz.in.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad on April 8, 2023. The train connects Secunderabad in Hyderabad and Tirupati, covering a distance of 662 km in just 8 hours and 15 minutes. It maintains an average speed of 80 km/h and makes scheduled stops at Nalgonda, Guntur Junction, Ongole, and Nellore, as per Hundustan Times.

Vande Bharat Express For Hyderabad Expected To Start Soon

The Vande Bharat Express train for Hyderabad is expected to start operating soon. It will connect Hyderabad and Bangalore, covering a distance of 615 km in an impressive 8 hours and 15 minutes. This high-speed service will play a pivotal role in establishing a vital link between two of India’s prominent software hubs, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Bengaluru- Hyderabad Vande Bharat : Expected Stops

The upcoming Vande Bharat Express train for Hyderabad is expected to make scheduled stops at Sedam, Raichur Junction, and Guntakal Junction. These stops will provide convenient travel options for passengers along the route and enhance connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangalore. The train will operate between Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad and Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru.

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed train operated by the Indian Railways. It was first launched in India in 2019 and has since become one of the most popular trains in the country.

Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad: Details

The launch date, ticket fare, and stops of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad have not been officially announced yet. However, the train is expected to make the journey faster and more comfortable for the many IT professionals, business people, and students who travel regularly between the two cities.

Vande Bharat Express Trains In Karnataka

In Karnataka, the Vande Bharat Express connects the state capital Bengaluru with the cities of Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere. The train is operated on all days except Tuesdays and takes roughly seven hours to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. This is a significant improvement over the travel time of other trains on this route, which can take up to eight or nine hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES