New Vande Bharat Express To Connect Katra And Amritsar To New Delhi; Check Route Details And Timetable Here

Vande Bharat Express currently leaves from New Delhi for Katra at 6 AM. Similarly, the new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra to New Delhi at 6 AM. The railway plans to operate a second Vande Bharat Express from the destination station of the routes where Vande Bharat Express is currently running at the same time so that passengers can travel in Vande Bharat in both directions.

New Delhi: In a matter of great news for the pilgrims who want to visit Vaishno Devi, a new Vande Bharat Express is expected to be announced soon. New Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Amritsar and Katra to New Delhi. Similarly, Vande Bharat will be launched between Anand Vihar and Ayodhya and Varanasi and New Delhi, as per a report covered by Amar Ujala.

Two racks of Vande Bharat have already been received by the Northern Railway and two racks are waiting, which will be available soon. Meanwhile, the notification of the Vande Bharat Express running between Chandigarh and Ajmer will be released in the next two to four days. This information was given by the manager of the Ambala Railway Division, Mandeep Singh Bhatia.

Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express: Time Table

The report also said that the Vande Bharat Express currently leaves from New Delhi for Katra at 6 AM. Similarly, the new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra to New Delhi at 6 AM. The railway plans to operate a second Vande Bharat Express from the destination station of the routes where Vande Bharat Express is currently running at the same time so that passengers can travel in Vande Bharat in both directions.

India To Have 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains by 2047

India is set for a massive expansion of its railway system, with plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by 2047. This ambitious goal was announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India’s first high-speed bullet train by 2026-27 and the opening of the second airport in Navi Mumbai by the end of 2024.

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Mangaluru and Goa, Marking Karnataka’s Fourth Such Service

The launch of the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is a significant development, as it will not originate from Bengaluru, the state capital. This initiative underscores Karnataka’s commitment to extending high-speed rail connectivity to all corners of the state, fostering equitable development, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Two Arrested For Pelting Stones At Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express In Odhisa

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly pelting stones at the Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train, officials said. The incident took place on Sunday evening and left the windowpane of one of the executive chair car coaches of the train damaged.

Stone-pelting took place between Meramandali and Budhapank railway stations in the Angul-Dhenkanal Railway Section of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). The ECoR had taken the matter seriously and assigned the case to the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) and subsequently, both security agencies launched the probe in coordination with local police. The RPF post at Talcher and the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB) of RPF at Khurda Road launched on Tuesday evening, and they detained two people from an isolated spot beside the train tracks at 5:30 PM.

(With inputs from agencies)

