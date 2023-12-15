Home

Business

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Mumbai With Jalna; Update On Route Details Here

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Mumbai With Jalna; Update On Route Details Here

For Mumbaikars seeking spiritual solace, the journey to Jalna just got a whole lot faster and more comfortable! Vande Bharat Express, the sleek and speedy train, is poised to whisk you away to the birthplace of Saint Ramdas Swami and the holy Anandi Swami Temple at Pratipandharpur.

Vande Bharat Express To Connect UP & Bihar To Ayodhya: Route Details Here

Mumbai: Here comes a good news for the people of Mumbai and Jalna! The path is finally clear for a swifter, more comfortable journey between Mumbai and Jalna. A brand new Vande Bharat Express train is set to start on this route, bringing a touch of luxury and speed to your travel experience.

Trending Now

This isn’t just a win for Mumbai-Jalna connectivity; it’s a sign of Vande Bharat’s growing reach. The Railway Board has greenlit six new Vande Bharat trains, spreading the love to Central, Northern, Western, and even Southern Railways. And the excitement doesn’t stop there! The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project has also received the Vande Bharat nod, meaning these sleek trains will soon be gliding through the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir Valley, as per a report by NavbharatTimes.

You may like to read

Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express: Significance

For Mumbaikars seeking spiritual solace, the journey to Jalna just got a whole lot faster and more comfortable! Vande Bharat Express, the sleek and speedy train, is poised to whisk you away to the birthplace of Saint Ramdas Swami and the holy Anandi Swami Temple at Pratipandharpur. No more long, arduous journeys—just a seamless glide through the landscape, leaving you refreshed and ready to immerse yourself in the sacred sites.

This isn’t just a boon for pilgrims; it’s a testament to Vande Bharat’s expanding reach. The 44th and 46th eight-coach trains have been entrusted to Central Railways, with one specifically designated for the Mumbai-Jalna route. This means a faster, more convenient option for Mumbaikars seeking spiritual rejuvenation or simply a weekend getaway steeped in history and faith.

Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

Senior railway officials have announced that final touches are being made to the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express schedule and the final schedule is to be announced soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.