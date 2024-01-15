Home

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Saharsa To New Delhi Soon Says Report; Details Here

New Delhi: The new year has brought a gift for Bihar. A new Vande Bharat train is expected to run between Saharsa and New Delhi. Currently, only one train runs between Saharsa and Delhi, causing confusion among commuters who travel regularly, but with the launch of the new train, the connectivity between Bhar and the national capital will improve immensely, as per a report by the Navbaharat Times.

Saharsa-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Indian Railways has already started to prepare the full route map of the Saharsa-New Delhi Vande Bharat trains and the tracks have also been proposed to be repaired. Only a few days ago,the Chief Track Engineer of East Central Railway, Mukesh Kumar, had come to Saharsa and had inspected the track of the railway section between Saharsa and Samastipur railway station, the report said.

