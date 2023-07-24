Vande Bharat Express To Get a Makeover: 25 New Features to Be Introduced

Home

The new features are based on feedback from passengers and railway zones, and the goal is to make Vande Bharat Express trains the safest, most comfortable, and most convenient way to travel in India

The trains are set to get a major upgrade with 25 new features, including a new color scheme of orange and grey.

New Delhi:Vande Bharat Express trains are getting a major upgrade with 25 new features, including passenger-friendly amenities, technical enhancements, and safety features. These new trains are set to become the new standard for modern train travel in India.

Indian Railways currently operates 50 Vande Bharat train services on 25 routes. The trains are set to get a major upgrade with 25 new features, including a new color scheme of orange and grey. The new features are based on feedback from passengers and railway zones, and the goal is to make Vande Bharat Express trains the safest, most comfortable, and most convenient way to travel in India, as per the Times Of India.

Here are the 25 of important new features introduced by the Indian Railways:

Optimization of hardness of cushion: The cushions in the seats have been optimized to provide a more comfortable ride. Increase in seat reclining angle: The seats have been redesigned to allow for a wider range of reclining angles. Increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories: The wash basins in the toilets have been made deeper to prevent water from splashing out. Improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats: The mobile charging points under the seats have been made easier to reach. Colour of seat in Executive Class: The seats in the Executive Class have been changed from red to pleasant blue. Provision of fixing points for wheelchairs used by Divyangjan passengers in the driving trailer coaches: The driving trailer coaches now have fixing points for wheelchairs, making it easier for Divyangjan passengers to travel. Anti-climbing device in the coaches: The coaches have been fitted with an anti-climbing device to prevent people from climbing onto the train from the outside. Improved air conditioning control: The air conditioning system in the coaches has been improved to provide a more comfortable ride. Bigger passenger information and infotainment screens: The passenger information and infotainment screens in the coaches have been made bigger to make it easier for passengers to see the information. Improved fire detection system: The fire detection system in the coaches has been improved to make it easier to detect fires and prevent them from spreading. Better air-conditioning control: The air conditioning system in the train has been improved to provide a more comfortable ride. Improved roller blind fabric with more tear strength with less transparency Water tap aerator to better water flow control Lighting in toilets improved from 1.5 watts to 2.5 watts Magazine bags for Executive Chair Car class end seats as well Toilet handle given additional bend for improved grip Standardized colours for toilet panels with similar colours all over Improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency Borderless emergency talk back unit (to interact with driver in case of emergency) to match with panel background Improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels Smooth touch controls for luggage rack lights by change from resistive touch to capacitive touch Modified panels of single piece construction of FRP panels to improve aesthetics inside the coaches Improved upper trim panel for better aesthetics and firmness of panels in coaches Hatch doors for electrical maintenance doors in trailer coaches for easy maintenance Interchange of emergency stop push button in driver control panel for easy operation and access for loco pilot Hinged transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in coaches to have better visibility in case of emergency Uniform coloured driver desk in Driving Trailer Coaches for better visibility and aesthetics High Rise pantographs in areas where the landscape and OHE are in higher position

