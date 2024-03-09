Home

Vande Bharat Express To Run Six Days A Week On Lucknow-Dehradun Route, Details Inside

Vande Bharat Express will depart from Dehradun at 2:45 pm and reach Haridwar at 3:26 pm.

Vande Bharat Express will also provide connectivity to a few other trains. (File)

Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week between Lucknow-Dehradun-Lucknow and its timetable has been released by the Railway Board.

The Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will have stops at Haridwar, Moradabad, and Bareilly Junction and will cover a distance of 750 km between Lucknow-Dehradun in eight hours. Even though the date of its operation has not been announced yet. It is expected to start operating before the Lok Sabha Elections.

Efforts to operate Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow and Delhi via Bareilly were going on for a long time. For the operation of this train, a survey of the Delhi-Lucknow, Dehradun-Lucknow, Saharanpur-Lucknow, and Ramnagar-Ayodhya routes was done. In this, the Dehradun-Lucknow route was considered the most suitable, but the matter was stuck due to the low average speed of trains on the rail track between Bareilly-Lucknow.

Vande Bharat Express will depart from Dehradun at 2:45 pm and reach Haridwar at 3:26 pm, Moradabad at 5:40 pm, and Bareilly at 7:03 pm. There will be a halt of two minutes at the Bareilly Junction. After leaving Bareilly, it will reach Lucknow at 10:40 pm. After leaving Lucknow at 5:15 am, this train will reach Bareilly at 8:33 am. It will reach Moradabad at 9:52 pm and Dehradun at 1:35 pm.

The movement of 13 trains between Alamnagar, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Haridwar, and Dehradun has been changed by five to 10 minutes for the operation of Vande Bharat Express. Vande Bharat Express will also provide connectivity to some of these trains.

Chief Commercial Inspector Rakesh Singh said that the operation of Vande Bharat Express is proposed. The timetable has been decided. It will operate six days a week up and down. The date of operation will also be announced soon.

