Vande Bharat Express To Soon Reach Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch; Details Here

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, announced that Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh will soon have a Vande Bharat Express train. The request to start the semi-high speed train on the route was made by Sudhir Gupta, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Neemuch.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Railway Minister, has announced that the city of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh will soon have a Vande Bharat Express train. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch will soon get a Vande Bharat Express train. The minister made the announcement while addressing the public at Neemuch on Monday. He said that the request to start the semi-high speed train on the route was placed by Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta, as per a report in the Zee News.

Earlier last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan travelled from Kannur to Ernakulam in the Vande Bharat Express train. He travelled in the executive coach of the train which departed Kannur.

Upcoming Udaipur-Indore Vande Bharat Express: Details

The upcoming Udaipur-Indore Vande Bharat Express is likely to have a stop in Neemuch. Neemuch is a border town in Madhya Pradesh and is close to Rajasthan. Udaipur is a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan and will soon have two Vande Bharat Express trains, one connecting it to Indore and the other to Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh already has multiple Vande Bharat Express trains, including the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express and the Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Last Month Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new Vande Bharat Express trains in July, taking the total number of operational services to 50. The Vande Bharat Express is a state-of-the-art train that has revolutionized rail travel in India, providing passengers with comfortable seats, onboard Wi-Fi, and reduced travel time.

