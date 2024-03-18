Home

Vande Bharat Express Train From Gomtinagar To Patna Begins Operations: Check Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways said the Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week and will cover a distance of 545 km.

The Indian Railways said the Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat will make stoppage at the pilgrim towns of Varanasi and Ayodhya Dham

Vande Bharat Express: Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the locals, the Indian Railways started the operations of a special Vande Bharat Express train from Gomtinagar in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to Bihar’s capital Patna from March 18. As the per the schedule, the Vande Bharat Express will operate for six days a week except Friday and the Railways has also fixed the ticket fare of this train.

Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Fare

According to Indian Railways, AC chair car fare of train number 22346 Vande Bharat Express from Lucknow to Patna will cost only Rs 1465 including the catering charge of Rs 308. In the similar manner, the ticket fare for the executive class of this train will be Rs 2700 which also includes catering charge of Rs 369.

Check Full Schedule

According to announcement from the Indian Railways, the Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week and will cover a distance of 545 km (339 mi) in a travel time of 08 hrs 25 mins with average speed of 65 km/h.

Notably, this train is among the projects worth Rs 85,000 crore unveiled by the PM through video conference from Ahmedabad, they said. Another Vande Bharat Express train was launched in Bihar also this month. These two new Vande Bharat Express trains are being operated on the Patna-Gomti Nagar and Patna-New Jalpaiguri routes.

The Indian Railways said the Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat will make stoppage at the pilgrim towns of Varanasi and Ayodhya Dham, while a third Vande Bharat, which was also flagged off, will stop at Gaya on the way to Varanasi from Ranchi.

The PM laid the foundation stone of a washing pit cum coaching complex at Narkatiaganj and also inaugurated the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor’s New Chiraila Pauthu-New Son Nagar-New DDU section.

